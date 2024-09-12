'You're in a documentary' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney film Welcome to Wrexham star Humphrey Ker's stunned reaction as he's told he's got to run a marathon to raise £250k
Wrexham's executive director Humphrey Ker wasn't exactly thrilled when informed by the club's Hollywood co-owners that he's got to run a marathon.
- Ker to run a marathon to raise £250,000
- Reynolds & McElhenney donating to fund
- Trio are stars of Welcome to Wrexham doc