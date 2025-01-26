Wrexham Conference LeagueGetty/GOAL
Adam Drury

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's European dream dashed! FA blocks Wrexham from joining revamped Welsh League Cup to compete for UEFA Conference League qualification

WrexhamConference LeagueCardiffSwanseaNewportLeague One

Wrexham and three other Welsh clubs in the English pyramid have been blocked from competing for European football by playing in the Welsh League Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Welsh League Cup granted a Conference League spot
  • Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham and Newport hoped to compete
  • English FA have blocked the move
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match