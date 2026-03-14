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'Still get goosebumps' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac reveal favourite thing about owning Wrexham
A Hollywood transformation in North Wales
Since their £2 million takeover in February 2021, the acting duo have transformed the Red Dragons from National League hopefuls into genuine contenders to reach the Premier League. Their tenure has been defined by a meteoric rise through the English football pyramid, backed by the global success of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' docuseries. The pair recently took a moment to reflect on their half-decade in charge, noting that the novelty of leading the Welsh side hasn't faded. Instead, the connection to the community has only deepened as the club approaches the business end of the season.
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The magic of the Racecourse Ground
To celebrate five years since their transformative takeover of the Welsh side, the star duo joined Sky Sports' commentary team for the match against Swansea, which Wrexham won convincingly 2-0.
"There's such a feeling of togetherness in a place like this," said Reynolds while discussing the atmosphere in North Wales. "It's in every arena in which a community gets to come together and cheer for something we share in common. I love it, I just love looking around here and being in the fresh air and being outside and being in this most beautiful country of Wales and walking down on that... we get to walk down onto that pitch. I never take that for granted either."
Still amazed
The owners' passion was evident as they watched Wrexham claim a crucial victory in the race to reach the play-offs, with Rob Mac admitting he still can't believe what he's accomplished with the team. He said: "I just got goosebumps thinking about it still after five years. We get to walk down the pitch, we get to go into the locker room, talk to the players, hug the players, see them out today. I mean, it's just an incredible experience all we have."
Chasing the Premier League dream
Following the win, Phil Parkinson's side currently sit sixth in the Championship, with Wrexham having bounced back from their previous defeat against Hull City as they chase a fourth consecutive promotion. The Red Dragons are now firmly in the play-off hunt with only nine games remaining. If they maintain their current form, the club could reach the Premier League for the first time in its modern history, completing one of the most remarkable stories in world football.
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