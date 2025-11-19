'Spend some money!' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac urged to splash the cash in January to give Wrexham 'real opportunity' of promotion to Premier League

Sky Sports analyst Don Goodman has been forthright in his assessment. Speaking to JeffBet, the former Wolves and Sunderland striker urged the club to act decisively but intelligently.

"What you are seeing at the minute is loads of teams that are evenly matched and that gives a real opportunity. It could be that Wrexham might not get a better opportunity," he opined.

Goodman suggested that while the club’s summer activity was sizable, particularly given the volume of new arrivals with Championship experience, January should be about precision, not bulk.

"With that in mind, I think there probably will be money available in January, if necessary," he said. "Their summer recruitment was massive in terms of Championship experience and quantity, a lot of new players came in. If they go and spend money in January, I would expect it to be quality over quantity. I would expect maybe it would be a couple of players brought in that would go straight into the starting eleven and improve them rather than players brought in for the squad.

"When I look at that table, they are one of four teams, from 11th to 14th, on 21 points, which is four points off a play-off spot. I would expect them to have a real go, and spend some money in January."

However, Goodman also warned about the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and added: "I don't know whether financial fair play will kick in and play a part so they'll have to really be careful and get some out before getting some in. But I would expect them to have a go."