Ryan Reynolds bizarrely deletes Tweet following Wrexham’s latest defeat after originally posting classy message to League Two opponents Bradford

Ritabrata Banerjee
Ryan Reynolds cover Wrexham vs Bradford deleted tweetGetty/Twitter/GOAL
WrexhamBradford CityWrexham vs Bradford CityLeague Two

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds strangely deleted his tweet praising Bradford after they beat his team on Saturday.

  • Reynolds deletes X post
  • Praised Bradford after Wrexham's defeat
  • Have lost their last four matches

