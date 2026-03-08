Is Ryan Reynolds about to buy a club in Brazil?! Wrexham co-owner responds to new takeover claim

Reynolds completed a stunning move into sports ownership early in 2021 when he and Rob Mac saw a takeover at Wrexham signed off. Few knew what to expect at that stage, but a remarkable journey has been enjoyed across five record-breaking years.

The Red Dragons have enjoyed a meteoric rise from the National League into the Championship, with collective sights now being locked on a place in the Premier League. Drama aplenty has been caught on camera for the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series.

Reynolds and Mac are involved in other sporting ventures, with a stake held in the Alpine Formula 1 team as part of an investment group there, while professional and financial ties have been forged with Liga MX side Necaxa and Colombian outfit La Equidad, who have been rebranded as Inter Bogota.

Having made one move into the South American market, another has been mooted in Brazil at Santa Cruz. ESPN are, however, adamant that “no one from the club has been approached about a sale”.