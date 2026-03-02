Getty Images Sport
Ryan Gravenberch needed to 'step up his game' as Julian Nagelsmann explains how weakness in 'last 20 minutes' prevented Liverpool star from succeeding at Bayern Munich
The struggle to adapt to a substitute role
Gravenberch arrived at Bayern Munich in 2022 with high expectations after a stellar spell at Ajax. However, the young Dutch international found himself mostly warming the bench during his single season in Bavaria. Current Germany national team boss Julian Nagelsmann recently shed light on the midfielder's difficult transition, explaining the immense psychological challenge of moving from a star player to a backup option. The tactical demands of playing for a top-tier European club require a level of sacrifice that not every player is immediately ready to embrace.
In a detailed interview with Kicker, Nagelsmann emphasised how hard it is to manage established talents who lose their guaranteed starting spots. "You have to pay extremely close attention to how a player handles being 15th or 16th in our squad," Nagelsmann noted. He added: "Even though he’s considered a top-six player at his club, someone who always plays. Can a player who’s a regular starter at his club grow into that kind of role with us, or not?"
The pecking order at Bayern Munich
Despite Gravenberch's undeniable technical abilities, displacing the established hierarchy at the Allianz Arena proved to be an impossible task. The midfield was firmly controlled by the seasoned double-pivot of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, leaving very little room for the new arrival to secure consistent minutes. Furthermore, the emergence of youth prospect Aleksandar Pavlović added even more competition to a crowded midfield, severely limiting the Dutchman's opportunities to shine from the start.
Nagelsmann was clear about the reality of the situation and the specific expectations placed on the young midfielder. "Ryan Gravenberch is a top-class player, he already was at Bayern, but the situation was very complicated for him after his transfer from Ajax," the former Bayern coach explained to Kicker. "Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich were ahead of him in the pecking order, and I had also promoted Aleksandar Pavlović. Ryan’s task was to step up his game in the last 20 minutes."
Needing rhythm over late match impact
The core reason for the disconnect between Gravenberch and Bayern Munich's tactical setup was fundamentally rooted in his playing style. Nagelsmann identified that the midfielder was not suited to be an impact substitute who thrives in chaotic, late-game scenarios. While some players can easily inject energy or secure a defensive block in a short cameo, Gravenberch required the platform of a full match to build his momentum and heavily influence the game's tempo.
Averaging just 28 minutes per game across his 33 appearances in Germany, the short windows of opportunity were simply not enough. Nagelsmann elaborated on this mismatch, stating, "Ryan is a player who needs consistent rhythm throughout the match." He contrasted this with the ideal substitute profile, adding: "And then there are players you can bring on for 20 minutes, either to maintain a result or to desperately score a goal. They can give their all and leave everything on the pitch in those 20 minutes."
Finding total success and rhythm at Liverpool
The difficult chapter in Germany ultimately pushed Gravenberch to seek greener pastures, leading to his successful transfer to Liverpool. Leaving the Allianz Arena bench behind, the Dutchman has undergone a remarkable transformation at Anfield. First under Jurgen Klopp and now thriving under Arne Slot, he has secured the regular first-team football he desperately craved. Liverpool provided the exact environment and tactical freedom that allowed his natural game to flourish without the pressure of being a late-game specialist.
By becoming a vital fixture in the Reds' starting lineup, Gravenberch has proven that he truly belongs among Europe's elite midfielders when granted that crucial "consistent rhythm." Meanwhile, Nagelsmann uses this experience to shape his current Germany squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup. As he told Kicker, "Ultimately, every player has to make a genuine commitment... and put the team first. I know from experience that not everyone can do that."
