'World on his shoulder' - Ryan Giggs believes Marcus Rashford had to escape pressure of Man Utd to save career and admits recalled England star may not return to Old Trafford
Ryan Giggs believes Marcus Rashford might not return to Old Trafford as he was desperate to escape the pressure at Manchester United.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rashford left Man Utd to revive a sinking career
- Has been striking the right notes at Aston Villa
- Giggs feels Rashford's OT days are over