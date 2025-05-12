Ryan Flamingo salary: How much does PSV star earn per week and annually in Eredivisie?

Everything you need to know about Ryan Flamingo's salary details playing for PSV

Dutch defender Ryan Flamingo began his senior career with Sassuolo in Italy, but due to limited opportunities, he was loaned out to Vitesse and later Utrecht. In 2024, he made a permanent move back to the Netherlands, joining PSV in the Eredivisie.

The young Dutchman has settled in well, adapting quickly to life at a top club like PSV. Flamingo is now a regular starter and has shown significant promise in the Dutch side.

His current contract with PSV runs until 2029, and while he may not be among the top earners, he is still well-compensated for his contributions.

So, exactly how much does Flamingo earn playing in the Netherlands?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross