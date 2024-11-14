Ruben Amorim told he's already made his first mistake at Man Utd as former Old Trafford favourite explains what new boss will be missing after making huge decision on staff member's future
Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has told new Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim that he has already made his first mistake at Old Trafford.
- Amorim takes over as Manchester United boss
- Will not have Van Nistelrooy in his coaching staff
- Louis Saha believes the Dutchman should have stayed