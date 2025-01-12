Ruben Amorim Kobbie MainooGetty Images/GOAL
Richie Mills

'He can be so much better' - Ruben Amorim sends out strong message to Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo amid Chelsea interest

K. MainooR. AmorimManchester UnitedChelseaFA Cup

Ruben Amorim believes Kobbie Mainoo can get "so much better" amid Manchester United contract negotiations and Chelsea transfer links.

  • Mainoo in talks over new Man Utd contract
  • Chelsea keen on move if deal can't be struck
  • Amorim says he can get "so much better"
