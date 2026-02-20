Ruben Amorim spotted watching Carlos Alcaraz at tennis championships in rare public appearance after Man Utd sacking

"I've always been very grateful for everything Ruben did," United forward Matheus Cunha told DAZN when reflecting on the impact of his former manager. "I think it's very easy, when things change, to see the past as only problems, but it's quite the opposite; he was an incredible person.

"Many new players came because of him, so I think he also plays a big part in the success we are having now," Cunha continued, suggesting that the foundations laid by Amorim are contributing to the current resurgence being enjoyed at Old Trafford under the new coaching staff.

The Portuguese tactician has rarely spent much time out of the game since beginning his managerial journey at Portuguese side Casa Pia in 2018, but the nature of his Manchester exit has necessitated a mental reset. His stock remains high across the European circuit, and despite the setback in England, he continues to be linked with several high-profile vacancies across the continent.

Whether his trip to Qatar is purely for leisure or a quiet precursor to professional discussions remains to be seen. For now, Amorim appears content to remain a spectator, utilising his significant severance package to enjoy a period of reflection away from the relentless media circus that follows elite football management.