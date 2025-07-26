Ruben Amorim admits Man Utd may NOT sign elite striker as he puts goal-scoring burden on new arrivals Matheus Cunha & Bryan Mbeumo

Ruben Amorim has hinted that Manchester United might not sign an elite striker this summer as he puts his faith in new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to take the responsibility of scoring goals for the club, while claiming Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee would have to fight for their place in his starting line-up in the 2025-26 campaign.

Amorim admitted United might not sign a new No.9

Trusts Mbeumo and Cunha to step up

Issued warning to Zirkzee and Hojlund Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below