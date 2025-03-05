Ruben Amorim insists Man Utd can attract the best players even without Champions League football - but admits winning Europa League would 'change everything'
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists the club can attract the best players in the world even if they do not qualify for the Champions League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United sit 14th in Premier League table
- Must win Europa League to qualify for Champions League
- Amorim claims winning cups 'not the most important' thing