'Everything was to reach this point!' - Ruben Amorim reveals how Man Utd 'weight' prepared him for AC Milan challenge

Speaking to DAZN, Amorim explained how his time in the Premier League equipped him for his current role. He noted that the heavy scrutiny in Manchester directly shaped his approach to life in Milan.

"The experience we’ve built up at other clubs helps us with every challenge, or new challenge," Amorim said. "Here it’s more similar to Portugal. It’s a different kind of pressure, because people outside the club experience the team really passionately. That’s similar to Portugal, and I’m used to living like that."

He added: "In England it’s a bit different, obviously. Manchester United are a global club just like Milan, so every single thing you do carries weight, and that has helped me try to conduct myself in the best way here at Milan. In my head, everything I’ve experienced in my career was to reach this point, at this very special club, to be ready to help it.”



