Ruben Amorim gives Liverpool hope as coach reveals reason he could leave Sporting this summer as he 'can't guarantee' stay following reports of talks to replace Jurgen Klopp
Ruben Amorim says he "can't guarantee" that he will stay on as Sporting CP coach next season amid reports he could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.
- Amorim contender for Liverpool job
- Coach 'can't guarantee' Sporting stay
- Explained why he could leave in summer