Ruben Amorim to snap up ex-Man Utd target as AC Milan pounce on Ederson after Premier League transfer collapses

In a dramatic turn of events, Ederson’s anticipated move to United collapsed. The 27-year-old was widely expected to join the Premier League giants, but the transfer hit an unexpected roadblock at the final stage. The deal was called off even after the player had undergone the customary medical examinations.

The collapse of the move has left the former Salernitana man in a state of limbo, having been prepared to swap Bergamo for Manchester. However, the breakdown of negotiations with the Red Devils has immediately alerted other top European clubs.



