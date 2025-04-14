Roy Keane is wrong - Ruben Amorim should have rotated MORE at Newcastle ahead of Man Utd's season-defining Europa League rematch with Lyon

Making it to the semi-finals and keeping hopes of Champions League qualification alive matters much more than three Premier League points

Rory McIlroy wasn't the only Irishman you couldn't take your eyes off on Sunday. Just before McIlroy's enthralling victory in the Masters, Roy Keane gave his own tour de force as he laid into Manchester United after their 4-1 thrashing by Newcastle. The former Red Devils captain is appointment viewing whenever United lose, which is a regular occurrence these days, and he had plenty of attack lines after watching their second-half capitulation on Tyneside.

As the skipper during one of United's greatest eras, Keane is better placed than anyone to assess what has gone wrong at Old Trafford in the last decade or so, and many fans would have been nodding along as he tore into Altay Bayindir, declared that Ruben Amorim's side were "weak mentally and physically", decried their lack of goal threat and claimed that he could not see any signs of progress.

But there was one area in which he was wide of the mark: that was when he showed no sympathy with the fact that United had one eye on their Europa League quarter-final second leg with Lyon on Thursday.

There was no question that the Red Devils were more focused on the European tie, which is finely balanced after the dramatic 2-2 draw in France last week. And who can blame them for caring more about making it through to the semi-finals of Europe's secondary competition than the three points on offer at St James' Park?