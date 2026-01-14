Roy Keane urged to make sensational Man Utd comeback by club legend - but ex-Barcelona boss backed for top job amid Red Devils' search for new permanent manager

While it was mainly between Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the interim job, there were also calls from a number of United legends for Keane to be given an opportunity. The iconic former Republic of Ireland international and pundit had spells in charge of Sunderland and Ipswich Town in the late 2000s and early 2010s, while more recently he was on the backroom staff for Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Keane has often spoken about his frustration with the current state of affairs at Old Trafford, with a wide array of managers failing since Ferguson retired in 2013, and his former team-mate Jaap Stam has now also admitted he would love to see the 54-year-old manage United in the future.

Stam told Covers.com World Cup betting: "I'd love to see Roy Keane return to Manchester United in a coaching or management role. Although a lot of former players are talking about the club’s direction and decisions, a lot of those ex-United players are willing to help in any way they can, whether in a coaching or advisory position, because it’s in their best interest – they all want the club to succeed.

"To see Roy in that kind of role would be great, but nowadays football clubs are very cautious with how former players speak in the media. If you have your own voice and express your opinion about certain decisions, you risk offending people at the club, and they might not want your involvement."