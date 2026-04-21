Getty/GOAL
‘A bit like Roy Keane of Man Utd’ but is Declan Rice the best midfielder in the world? Former Arsenal star Henri Lansbury answers that question & offers captaincy advice
- Getty
Rice's game has evolved on the back of £105m transfer to Arsenal
Versatile Rice began his professional career as a centre-half, upon stepping out of West Ham’s fabled academy system, but quickly settled into a holding role that allowed him to disrupt and frustrate opponents in the middle of the park. It was while occupying that berth that senior international recognition with England arrived - having switched allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.
The demands of that position were quickly mastered - becoming a Conference League-winning skipper of the Hammers - before swapping east London for the north of the English capital as part of a £105 million ($142m) transfer in the summer of 2023.
Rice’s game has evolved again with Arsenal, becoming less of a destructive No.6 and more of a buccaneering 8 - while adding set-piece prowess to his ever-expanding skill set. Major honours have remained elusive, with more questions being asked in that department this season, but the all-action 27-year-old has become a model of consistency.
Is Rice the best midfielder in world football & future Arsenal captain?
Quizzed on whether Rice could be considered the finest exponent of his chosen position, Arsenal academy graduate Lansbury - who has been supporting the ‘Check Your Bally’s’ campaign which spread the word of and raised important funds for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month across the last round of Premier League fixtures - told GOAL: “Big statement best in the world, but he's definitely up there. He's come into that role and really gripped it for himself and he looks phenomenal in that team.
“I really want them to give him the captain's armband and make him the focal point of that team and build around him because he's a bit like a Roy Keane of Man United isn't he? He could really grip that up and put the armband on and take that team to the next level.”
- Getty
Versatile Rice could thrive in any position for Arsenal & England
Lansbury, who was more of a creative midfielder during his playing days, added on Rice transforming himself from an unsung hero that could sail under the radar to an elite performer that dominates the headlines: “He's evolved and he's young, he's hungry, he wants to win and wherever he plays, I think you know what you're going to get from him.
“Obviously the set plays, he's really standing out on them as well. But his all round game is just brilliant.
“I think for any manager to have him in your team, you could put him at right-back and he'd do a great job, centre-half he’d do a great job, in midfield, so he's just one of those players that is so versatile. Wherever he steps on the pitch, he takes it on and tries to show how good of a player he is.”
Will Rice be a serious contender for Ballon d'Or recognition in 2026?
That mindset, alongside no little ability, has helped to push Rice - who landed Arsenal’s Player of the Year award last season, having won a similar prize on three occasions at West Ham - into contention for Ballon d’Or recognition.
Arsenal’s exploits in the Premier League and Champions League, prior to England chasing down World Cup glory this summer, will go a long way towards determining who is in the running for a prestigious Golden Ball in 2026.
Asked if Rice is in that mix, with no Englishman having landed that award since Michael Owen in 2001, Lansbury said: “I think he's got to be in the conversation if Arsenal do win the league and they do get something out of the Champions League. But there's a lot of good midfielders so depending how Arsenal finish up, I think he's definitely in the conversation for it.”
- Bally Bet
Check Your Bally’s: What the campaign is all about and how much money has been raised
As part of its ‘Check Your Bally’s’ awareness drive for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Bally Bet used familiar pauses in play to remind fans to check themselves off the pitch. From a VAR check that kept Gabriel on the pitch during Arsenal’s top of the table clash against Manchester City, to a review that saw Everton denied a penalty in the Merseyside derby after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall went down in the box, the weekend’s key interventions played their part in turning on-pitch decisions into meaningful impact off it.
Across the weekend, those moments helped drive a £10,000 donation from Bally Bet to The OddBalls Foundation, supporting their work in raising awareness and encouraging men to take action on their health.
Former Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa midfielder Lansbury, who previously battled testicular cancer, said: “VAR checks are something every player and fan notices during a game. You’re always waiting to see the outcome. This campaign is a great way of using those moments to remind people to check themselves too. It’s quick, it’s simple, and it can genuinely save lives. To see it also result in a £10,000 donation is brilliant and shows the impact it can have.”
By tapping into the natural rhythms of football, Bally Bet is encouraging fans to make checking themselves just as routine as checking a scoreline or waiting on a VAR decision. Because while the game may pause for a check, it only takes 30 seconds to do the same.