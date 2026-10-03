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Croatia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Roy Keane declares Jude Bellingham can become one of the greatest players of all time after England thrash Croatia

R. Keane
J. Bellingham
Croatia vs England
Croatia
England
UEFA Nations League A
Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham produced a scintillating performance to guide England to a monumental 7-0 victory over Croatia in the Nations League. Bellingham scored one goal and provided three assists in a dominant display that has led to massive predictions about his future, with the player being backed to cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

  • Bellingham shines in Croatia thrashing

    Bellingham was the focal point of Thomas Tuchel's side as England inflicted a 7-0 hammering on Croatia in Rijeka. He scored one goal and set up three more, continuing his phenomenal form.

    Speaking on ITV after the match, Roy Keane heaped praise on Bellingham for his complete performance. The comprehensive victory saw Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane each grab two goals, with Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers also scoring to completely overwhelm a woeful Croatia defence. At only 23, Bellingham is already an England great, having recorded 14 goals and 13 assists in 59 matches since his debut.

  • Croatia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3Getty Images Sport

    Keane backs him for greatness

    Keane believes there are no limits to what Bellingham can achieve in his career. Discussing the display, Keane said: "I think there's still a lot more to come from [Bellingham]."

    He added: "Bellingham can go on to become one of the greatest players of all time." Keane was thoroughly impressed by the attitude shown by Bellingham, claiming his relentless energy sets the standard. Keane noted: "His attitude for England recently... I have been praising him for being fantastic in possession, but what he is doing out of possession. That lifts all these players."

  • Tuchel praises complete team effort

    The victory showcased the formidable attacking depth England have under Tuchel. The manager deployed a fluid front four, with Bellingham playing behind Kane, flanked by Saka and Gordon. Bellingham's impact on the international stage is undeniable, as he has already scored 10 goals across World Cup and European Championship tournaments.

    Furthermore, he has captained the side two times, proving his leadership qualities. Tuchel praised the collective effort of the squad, noting that they executed his tactical instructions perfectly to ensure Croatia had no way back into the match after conceding early goals on Saturday.

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    What comes next for England?

    England will now look to carry this incredible momentum into their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Bellingham and his teammates have firmly established themselves as prime contenders in League A3. The squad will aim to maintain these high standards, while Real Madrid will be hoping he returns completely unscathed.