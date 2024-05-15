Messi Endrick Ochoa SplitGetty
Thomas Hindle,Jacob Schneider and Ryan Tolmich

The Rondo: GOAL USA roundtable on Messi controversy, Endrick's future and Copa America madness

Lionel MessiBrazilLuis SuarezInter Miami CFMexicoMajor League SoccerCopa AmericaFEATURES

Our writers debate MLS' latest rules controversy, Mexico's Copa America squad, and the big news in soccer

It's been a busy week in soccer. MLS is in full swing, and both controversy and captivating storylines continue to dominate the headlines. Lionel Messi (for a change) is at the center of the latest round of discussion. His Inter Miami side are surgically picking apart the rest of the league, but there are issues with MLS rules -- and the Argentine adamantly protested the mid-season changes.

Meanwhile, with Copa America round the corner, rosters are starting to finalize. Things look bleak for Mexico, who are in between generations - and have left some big names out of their setup. Brazil are going young, pinning the hopes of a soccer-mad nation on the shoulders of a teenager who hasn't kicked a ball in Europe.

So does Messi have a point? How bad are Mexico? And can Endrick carry Brazil all the way?

In this week's edition of The Rondo, our GOAL US editorial staff break it all down...

Article continues below

Editors' Picks