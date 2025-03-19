Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Could Ronaldo Nazario have reached Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo levels had his knee not been 'devastated' by injuries? R9's ex-team-mate gives verdict on 'incredible' Brazil legend

C. RonaldoL. MessiAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeagueInter Miami CFMajor League Soccer

Massimo Ambrosini lauded an "incredible" Ronaldo Nazario and weighed in on the comparisons with modern day greats Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ronaldo had suffered multiple knee injuries
  • Made a stunning comeback to win the 2002 WC
  • Could have scaled greater heights if not for the setbacks
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches