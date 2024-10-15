'Futebol Solidário' Match In Support Of The Rio Grande do Sul Rains VictimsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Ronaldinho 'brought over 20 people' to Man Utd negotiations in Red Devils' failed bid to sign him as David Beckham replacement

RonaldinhoD. BeckhamTransfersManchester UnitedPremier LeagueBarcelonaLaLiga

Ronaldinho "brought over 20 people" to negotiate with Manchester United prior to his switch to Barcelona in 2003.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd were interested in Ronaldinho in 2003
  • Deal fell through due to complex negotiations
  • Instead joined Barcelona from PSG
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below