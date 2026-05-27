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Ronald Koeman explains Jeremie Frimpong World Cup snub as Netherlands boss includes Crysencio Summerville & Justin Kluivert in final squad
Frimpong misses out as Summerville gets the nod
In a move that has raised eyebrows, Koeman chose to omit Frimpong from his final selection, citing both physical concerns and tactical preferences. The Liverpool star has struggled with a recurring hamstring injury throughout the campaign at Anfield, limiting him to just 35 appearances across all competitions - where he managed two goals and two assists - which ultimately cost him a plane ticket. Koeman was candid when explaining the decision to leave out the explosive Reds wing-back in favour of West Ham star Crysencio Summerville.
"It’s true that he’s been injured quite often this season; against Ecuador, he came on as a substitute but had to come off again very quickly," Koeman said about Frimpong. "That’s a physical issue, but I’ve also chosen someone else to play on the right wing: Summerville. That comes as no surprise to me, as I wanted to call him up back in March. I like that sort of player who is reliable on the pitch. He’s very capable of playing on the right flank, too, but his work ethic is exceptional."
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Netherlands makes difficult midfield choices
Netherlands are heading into the tournament with a depleted engine room following ACL injuries to Xavi Simons and Jerdy Schouten. While the door opened for others, Koeman resisted the urge to include youngsters Kees Smit and Luciano Valente, opting instead for more traditional defensive stability.
"I would have loved to have taken them both, but we have to make choices," Koeman noted regarding the young midfield duo. "When Schouten is out of the picture, you look at your midfielders, and you can’t compare Smit or Valente to Marten De Roon or Schouten. He’s a real defensive midfielder, a lock on the door. Smit and Valente aren’t like that."
Timber doubts and Kluivert call-up
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber remains the biggest fitness question mark in the camp. While he has been included in the 26-man list, he is a major doubt for Saturday’s Champions League final against PSG and potentially the World Cup itself. Koeman has already placed Ian Maatsen and Lutsharel Geertruida on standby should Timber fail to prove his fitness in the coming days. Meanwhile, Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert has made a timely return to the fold after surgery.
Speaking on his selection of the Bournemouth winger, Koeman said: "We’ve selected Kluivert because he’s recovered well from his surgery. He hasn’t played much, but we deliberately let him train for two days so we could see for ourselves. I’m impressed by how fit he looks. We’ve still got two weeks to go."
The Oranje boss also commented on Memphis Depay's situation, admitting: "I would have preferred him to have had more playing time. He’s set to start for Corinthians tonight, so we’ll have to wait and see. I have changed my mind, though. Looking back, I wasn’t sure whether I should have started him at Euro 2024. So I might do things differently next time."
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The role of Wout Weghorst
The selection of Wout Weghorst over Zian Flemming also generated debate, especially with Flemming netting 11 times in the Premier League this season. However, Koeman was steadfast in his belief that Weghorst offers a unique "chaos factor" that no other striker in the Dutch pool can replicate.
"He has his role in the team. He’s very useful in that role. I can’t see anyone else who can do that. In those moments during a match when you can bring him on," Koeman explained.
Netherlands are set to play warm-up games against Algeria in Rotterdam and Uzbekistan in New York City, fine-tuning their preparations before opening their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 14. The Oranje have been drawn in Group F, where they will also face Tunisia and Sweden.