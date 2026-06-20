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'Could be better' - Ronald Koeman praises Brian Brobbey after World Cup double but criticises five-star Netherlands after Sweden demolition
Koeman hails 'perfect' Brobbey opener
The Dutch head coach’s tactical adjustments paid off early as Brobbey, started as striker, scored twice within 17 minutes to set up a dominant win. In the fifth minute, a swift seven-touch counter began with keeper Bart Verbruggen’s long ball to Brobbey, who found Cody Gakpo on the wing before charging into the box to convert his low cross. Twelve minutes later, Brobbey got goalside of Sweden’s Isak Hien to stab home his second from a Denzel Dumfries cross.
Reflecting on the opening goal specifically, Koeman was full of praise for the Sunderland forward's execution. "In that first goal was everything you want, we know that Brian is good at that," Koeman said. "It starts with Bart Verbruggen, who puts him away well. And then we have a lot of speed and Brian is again in front of the goal. You can't make a more perfect goal, starting from the goalkeeper."
- AFP
Room for improvement despite five-star display
Despite the 5-1 rout over Sweden - who previously beat Tunisia by the same score - Koeman insisted the Oranje must improve. Alongside Brobbey's brace, Gakpo scored twice, and Crysencio Summerville netted the other, becoming only the third Dutchman to score in his first two World Cup games after Memphis Depay and Gakpo. However, Koeman noted tactical lapses against Sweden's mid-game adjustments, stressing his side must reach another level to maintain momentum.
The manager remained grounded when discussing the overall performance. "A great result, but enough moments of which we say: that could be better. Then you play a complete match. And this match was almost like that," Koeman noted. He specifically highlighted the first-half struggles: "Despite the 5-1 victory, you do see moments that if they start playing differently, it takes us too much time to recognise that, which meant we got into a little too much trouble before the break."
Pressure eased after Japan stalemate
Following a frustrating 2-2 draw against Japan, Koeman admitted his side was under pressure to deliver. The crucial victory brought calm to the Dutch camp, but also witnessed a historic milestone; Gakpo's second strike of the night took the tournament's goal tally to 100 in just 33 games, the fastest World Cup century reached since 1958. Highlighting the relief, Koeman remained emphatic about the vital importance of the three points.
"Of course, you want to win every match. You also want to start the tournament with a victory, that gives peace," Koeman explained. Addressing the previous criticism regarding his tactical decisions, he added with a smile: "Maybe the substitutions were better now than in the previous match."
He continued more seriously: "So there was more pressure to win this match, we knew this was a must-win. But I felt no tension. As a trainer, you feel how people work after such a first match and what the input of the players is. Then you know it's okay."
- AFP
Injury concerns and Memphis Depay's role
The night was not entirely positive for the Dutch, as Brobbey's standout performance was cut short by physical discomfort. Koeman revealed that the striker is dealing with a potential fitness issue, which could force further changes in the frontline for the upcoming matches as the squad depth is tested.
"Maybe [Donyell] Malen will be in the striker position again soon," Koeman speculated, noting that Brobbey suffered from hamstring complaints toward the end of the game. He also touched upon the status of Memphis Depay, who is working his way back to full sharpness. "His fitness is getting better, then there might come a moment when you can start with Memphis. But it also depends on how others function. Memphis is also super important and positive towards other players from his role. He accepts his role now. Although I don't know for how long."
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