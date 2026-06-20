'Could be better' - Ronald Koeman praises Brian Brobbey after World Cup double but criticises five-star Netherlands after Sweden demolition

The Dutch head coach’s tactical adjustments paid off early as Brobbey, started as striker, scored twice within 17 minutes to set up a dominant win. In the fifth minute, a swift seven-touch counter began with keeper Bart Verbruggen’s long ball to Brobbey, who found Cody Gakpo on the wing before charging into the box to convert his low cross. Twelve minutes later, Brobbey got goalside of Sweden’s Isak Hien to stab home his second from a Denzel Dumfries cross.

Reflecting on the opening goal specifically, Koeman was full of praise for the Sunderland forward's execution. "In that first goal was everything you want, we know that Brian is good at that," Koeman said. "It starts with Bart Verbruggen, who puts him away well. And then we have a lot of speed and Brian is again in front of the goal. You can't make a more perfect goal, starting from the goalkeeper."