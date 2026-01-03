Getty Images Sport
Ronald Araujo returns to Barcelona training after mental health break as Hansi Flick is handed huge double injury boost
Araujo goes on spiritual break
After making 15 appearances for Barcelona this season, Araujo had a request to step away from the first-team granted by the defending La Liga champions. In December, the Uruguay international went on a spiritual pilgrimage to "rediscover himself", while visiting sacred sites in Israel. Now, however, he is back with his team-mates, although manager Flick said he is not ready for a first-team return just yet.
He told reporters on Friday: "It depends on him. He’s not 100% physically, but he’s doing well. He has to decide how quickly he wants to progress. For me, that’s clear. What I see and feel is that the team’s support is fantastic. He’s taken the time he needed. He’s on the right track."
Double injury boost for Barcelona
Although Araujo is not fit and ready, the club has confirmed that midfielders Dani Olmo and Pedri are 'back to full fitness'. The former has been out with a shoulder injury since the start of December, and the latter was absent from the win over Villarreal two weeks ago due to a calf complaint. However, midfielder Gavi and defender Andreas Christensen are not available for Saturday night's Barcelona derby clash away at Espanyol.
Flick calls for transfer business
Perhaps in light of Araujo's situation, Flick has called on Barcelona to sign a defender in January. The Catalan outfit have conceded 20 goals in 18 La Liga matches this season, more than any other team in the top seven. Plus, they have shipped 11 goals in their six Champions League games this term.
When asked if he wanted to bolster his squad, the German said: "We are not ready at the moment [to make a signing], but when you see the last line, the position with the full-backs and the centre-backs, maybe we need one more player. We have to discuss it. It's not easy in the winter to get a player on this level. I have the confidence and belief we are able to do something, but it has to make sense to do this transfer."
Flick defends Barca man from hostile reception
Reports suggest there is tension around this clash between the two rivals, as Joan Garcia left Espanyol for Barcelona over the summer. Flick does not think the goalkeeper will be affected by the abuse that is likely to come his way but did call on fans to focus on supporting their own clubs.
"Given how I see him, I don't think Joan will be affected," Flick said. "He's always focused. You can see it. He has played a fantastic half year here in Barcelona and showed why the decision [to sign him] was right. The most important thing in football is to support your team, not go against other teams. This, at the end of the day, affects the players most in a positive way. I think everybody wants positive energy for the players. Everyone has to be focused on their team, not on the other team."
