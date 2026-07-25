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Romelu Lukaku will not accept back-up role at Napoli as agent warns Belgian won't stay where he is 'not wanted'
Lukaku rejects bench role
Lukaku’s agent, Pastorello, has insisted that the Belgian striker will not accept a back-up role at Napoli for the 2026-27 season. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he addressed the uncertainty surrounding his client’s future as he enters the final year of his contract at the Stadio Maradona. Lukaku missed virtually the entire 2025-26 campaign due to a severe pre-season muscle injury, registering a mere 64 minutes of football at club level.
- LaPresse
Agent addresses striking hierarchy
With Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna recently admitting the club must discuss next steps with Lukaku once he returns from holiday, Pastorello was asked directly whether the Belgian would accept being a reserve for the 2026-27 season. He replied: "Obviously not. He’s an extraordinary player, and he’s proved it. He’s one of the most prolific strikers in the world. It’s hard for us to accept a situation like that.
"Obviously there might be an initial pecking order, but ultimately it’s what happens on the pitch that decides. Behind Manna’s comments, there could also be financial considerations, given that there are two top-class strikers."
Regarding a potential contract extension or salary adjustment, the agent added: "Even proposing a contract extension comes with additional costs. It’s not just about the wages. Romelu has earned this level of contract because of everything he’s accomplished throughout his career. Perhaps the time hasn’t come yet to spread his salary over a longer period."
He continued: "Last season wasn’t entirely his fault. If he had been allowed to stay and train where he wanted, he might have returned sooner and played a leading role at the World Cup, which, in the end, he did anyway. Romelu isn’t the kind of person who stays where he’s not wanted. A club strategy can be perfectly legitimate."
Strikers market remains stagnant
Pastorello’s comments highlight a growing tension as Napoli navigate a delicate situation with their attack. Relations between the two parties had already grown strained back in March when Lukaku angered the club by remaining in Belgium to train independently without official permission. The dynamic has become even more complex following the arrival of Lorenzo Lucca, which threatens to create an expensive bottleneck of high-profile forwards within the squad.
- AFP
Future discussions await return
Any potential transfer movement for the forward is expected to heavily depend on shifts in the global striker market, which is currently at a standstill. Napoli must quickly establish their policy upon Lukaku's return to avoid the risk of losing the 33-year-old striker on a free transfer at the end of the upcoming season.
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