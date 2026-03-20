Rome: 'just' €22 million in revenue from the Europa League

Roma have been defeated in their two-legged tie against Bologna, the European derby, and have officially bowed out of the 2025/2026 Europa League, a competition in which they were, on paper, among the favourites to win the title. The second leg, which ended 4–3 in favour of the Emilian side after extra time, therefore also brings to an end the financial windfall that the UEFA competition was providing for the club’s balance sheet.





Indeed, an analysis of the accounts carried out by Calcio e Finanza puts the prize money earned this season at a figure that is significantly lower than that received by clubs participating in the Champions League.



