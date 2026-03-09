Roman Abramovich challenges UK government for control of £2.5bn funds from Chelsea sale despite Ukraine vow as deadline approaches

The core of the dispute rests on the definition of "victims." When Abramovich first announced his intention to sell Chelsea in March 2022, he stated the proceeds would be used “for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.” This wording has sparked concerns among UK officials that the billionaire intends to divert a portion of the relief funds to Russian recipients, a move the government is determined to block.

Lawyers at Kobre & Kim, representing Abramovich, have hit back at the restrictions, stating: “The UK government appears to be treating this proposed donation as a form of punitive measure against Mr Abramovich. The proposal to donate these proceeds was initiated by Mr Abramovich prior to the imposition of sanctions, and he remains fully committed to ensuring that the funds are used for charitable purposes.”