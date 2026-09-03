Gasperini gets his wish? Roma consider shock move for former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha

Roma enjoyed a productive summer transfer window on paper, securing the arrivals of Santiago Castro, Rodrigo Mora, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Nahuel Molina, Leonardo Balerdi, and Marten De Roon. However, head coach Gasperini has remained vocal about a glaring vacancy in his squad: a natural left-sided attacker.

The Giallorossi were active in the final hours of the window, engaging in deadline day negotiations for VfB Stuttgart's Jamie Lewelling after previously being linked with Mason Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville. Ultimately, no deal was struck before the clock ran out, leaving a hole in the roster that Gasperini is desperate to fill.