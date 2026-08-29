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Roma target Cruzeiro star Keny Arroyo as Giallorossi look to bolster attacking options under Gian Piero Gasperini
Giallorossi eye Ecuadorian starlet
The Italian giants have reportedly made preliminary enquiries to establish the conditions of a potential deal for the versatile 20-year-old winger. According to ESPN Brazil, Roma are yet to submit a formal bid despite stepping up their interest ahead of the transfer deadline. The Ecuador international, who arrived from Besiktas for €8.5 million in September 2025, remains tied to a long-term contract running until December 2029.
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Cruzeiro resist mounting interest
Further reports indicate that the Raposa hierarchy are determined to keep hold of their prized asset, despite fielding widespread interest from several overseas suitors during the current window.
Arroyo has established himself as an indispensable figure under Artur Jorge, registering seven goals and three assists across 40 appearances in all competitions this season. His tactical flexibility across both flanks and as an attacking midfielder makes him an ideal fit for Gasperini's high-intensity system in the Italian capital.
Winger enjoys rapid ascent
Arroyo's stock has risen sharply since making his senior international debut for Ecuador in a goalless World Cup qualifying draw against Uruguay in October 2024. His dynamic output has propelled Cruzeiro to fifth in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A table, collecting 39 points from 24 matches. Roma view the promising youngster as the perfect option to bolster squad depth ahead of a demanding domestic and Champions League campaign.
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Cruzeiro face Vasco test
Cruzeiro travel to face Vasco in matchday 25 of the Serie A this weekend, aiming to consolidate their position among the league's frontrunners. Roma, meanwhile, prepare to visit Lecce on Monday following an emphatic 4-0 opening-day victory over Fiorentina to kick off their 2026-27 Serie A campaign. Gasperini will be determined to maintain that winning momentum before attention shifts to deadline day and the autumn international break.
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