Roma and the Friedkins’ shareholdings: the Giallorossi or Everton risk missing out on European football

Roma and Everton cannot play in the same European competition. There is just one reason for this: the two clubs share the same owner, the American tycoon Dan Friedkin. And UEFA is adamant: multiple ownership is against the rules. Or rather, two clubs under the same ownership can compete in Europe, but they absolutely cannot face each other. And from this perspective, the risk for next season is very real. Just take a look at the Serie A and Premier League tables. Roma are currently sixth in the table, in the Europa League zone, but with the ambition of closing the three-point gap on Como and qualifying for the Champions League. Everton, meanwhile, are eighth on 46 points, in the Conference League zone, level on points with seventh-placed Brentford. But the Europa League is just two goals away (the goal difference with Brentford) and the Champions League is only three points away, with Liverpool fifth on 49 points. As reported by La Repubblica, if both clubs were to qualify for the same competition at the end of the season, one of them would be out.



