How Rodrygo could be laying transfer groundwork for Real Madrid exit as Liverpool, Arsenal & Man City lie in wait

Rodrgyo has been with Los Blancos since 2019, when the Spanish giants bought into his obvious potential. He is closing in on 300 appearances for Real, with the target being found on 70 occasions. Domestic titles and Champions League crowns have been captured in Spain.

The likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are, however, looking to fill attacking berths in Xabi Alonso’s plans. That can lead to Rodrygo being left on the outside looking in. He is considered to be too good not to be starting every week.

With that in mind, SPORT claims that Rodrygo is mulling over his options. He has been included from the off by Alonso over recent weeks, but has just seven starts and two goals to his name this season.