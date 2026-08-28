'It's been a long summer!' - Rodri speaks out after making Barcelona debut in dominant victory over Athletic Club

Rodri received a massive ovation when he entered the fray in the 63rd minute, replacing Raphinha to mark his first appearance since joining from Manchester City. The Spain international had missed Barcelona's opening victory due to minor back surgery but was thrilled to finally take to the pitch.

"Very happy to make my debut. Happy with the win. Two for two," the 30-year-old midfielder told DAZN. "It’s important to get into a rhythm and adapt to this great team. First few minutes and good feeling.

"It’s been a long summer, longer than usual. I need to get back into the swing of things quickly. This is where I wanted to be, and I’m happy with how things have turned out. Now it’s time to get to work."

The marquee signing also took a moment to praise teenage team-mate Lamine Yamal for his attacking impact. He added: "Lamine was coming off a rough patch, but today he bounced back and showed his best form. We need that from him, that work ethic and consistency, because the talent is there and the goals will come."



