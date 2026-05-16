AFP
Rodri 'calm' over Man City contract talks as midfielder prioritises Premier League title battle with Arsenal
Rodri has emerged as perhaps the most indispensable component of Pep Guardiola’s tactical machine, but questions regarding his long-term future have begun to circulate. While the club are keen to tie down their midfield general to a bumper new deal, the player himself is maintaining a relaxed stance as the season reaches its climax.
In comments highlighted by Marca, Rodri addressed the ongoing speculation regarding his next move. "I'm calm,' he asserted. "To be honest, I don't think much about my future right now because there is another priority. I only think about my club ending the season with the most titles possible – we have the chance to lift the Premier League – and then the World Cup."
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Focus remains on Arsenal title battle
The primary reason for Rodri’s decision to park contract talks is the intensity of the Premier League title race. Arsenal have pushed the defending champions to the limit, and the Spaniard is well aware that a single slip-up could hand the advantage to Mikel Arteta’s side in the final weeks of the campaign.
He clarified: "As I have said before, I am only thinking about my team and ending the season with the most titles possible. We have the chance to win the Premier League and then the World Cup. Currently, I don't think much about my future. I will be honest with you because there is another priority."
A cautious return to action
City's midfield anchor made his long-awaited return to the pitch on Saturday, helping his side lift their eighth FA Cup as they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final on Saturday. Rodri had been sidelined for the previous five matches due to a groin issue, and he admitted that his recovery has been a "rollercoaster" of doubt.
"Choosing the moment to return was not easy because I would try and find myself with doubts," the Spaniard explained. "I also had doubts before starting the game today, but it ended very well, and these are sixty minutes that are very good for my body."
Despite feeling he is still 20% off of his peak physical condition, he expressed confidence that he will be at his best within weeks.
- AFP
No rush for Rodri
Having registered two goals in 32 appearances for City so far this term, Rodri remains tied to a contract that runs until 2027. This provides both the club and the player significant breathing room before any sense of urgency truly sets in during the transfer windows.