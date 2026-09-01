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'Rodri is the Lionel Messi of Spanish football!' - Spain boss Luis de la Fuente hails World Cup-winning midfielder after blockbuster Barcelona transfer
Rodri's spectacular switch
Rodri's departure from Man City to join Barcelona has emerged as one of the defining transfers of 2026. The star midfielder arrives at his new club following a spectacular individual campaign at the recent World Cup, where his commanding performances earned him the prestigious Golden Ball.
Spain ultimately faced Argentina in the tournament showpiece, a match that saw Rodri cement his status as the premier player in his position. Following the move to Catalonia, his international manager has now publicly backed the midfield maestro to thrive alongside several of his La Roja colleagues.
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'The Messi of Spanish football'
Speaking to Radio Marca, De la Fuente was quick to highlight just how pivotal the former City star is to both club and country. The coach dismissed any concerns over his transition to a new domestic environment, insisting his quality transcends any tactical system.
"It will be easier for him to adapt, as Rodri is the Messi of Spanish football, so he will adapt well to any team, in any circumstance," De la Fuente explained. "He is the best in the world in his position."
The manager also expressed his delight at seeing elite domestic talent returning to Spain's top flight. He added: "What I celebrate is that these great footballers are in La Liga, because it makes the league greater, because it makes the best players in the world, who are our footballers, the Spaniards, compete here in Spanish clubs. I would welcome it if many who are still abroad could return here to demonstrate the capacity, talent, and great footballing class they possess."
End of an era for Messi
While celebrating Rodri's domestic move, De la Fuente also addressed the shocking news regarding Messi. The legendary forward confirmed he is stepping away from Argentina duty, meaning the 2026 World Cup final against Spain served as his final competitive appearance in an Albiceleste shirt.
De la Fuente offered a glowing tribute to the record-breaking attacker, acknowledging his timeless impact on the sport. "I, out of admiration, knowledge, and gratitude from someone who, like me, loves football, to a footballing figure who is a legend," he noted. "Normally when time passes and someone retires, one is more capable of valuing what someone has achieved, but that won't happen with Messi."
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Domestic focus takes priority
With Messi entirely absent from the upcoming September and October international windows, the forward will now dictate the final chapters of his club career on his own terms. De la Fuente acknowledged this transition, stating: "He will still continue in active football, he has left the national team, but he is still going to add to his resume, and when he finally leaves football - which he will leave when he wants - football will not leave him, and then we will realise the footballing dimension of a player whose numbers will be very difficult for anyone to surpass."
Meanwhile, Rodri will concentrate on establishing himself as starter for Hansi Flick's side. Barcelona supporters will hope his peerless international form seamlessly translates to domestic success as the new campaign gathers momentum.
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