The Sporting Mixed Zone - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025Getty Images Sport
Sattyik Sarkar

‘The Rodri of Inter' - Fabio Capello warns Serie A side against selling star who 'makes the team go round' as ex-coach criticises Lautaro Martinez for public attack on Hakan Calhanoglu

InterSerie AH. CalhanogluFIFA Club World CupL. MartinezF. Capello

Former Italy manager Fabio Capello says Inter should not sell Hakan Calhanoglu, citing the importance he holds in the squad.

  • Calhanoglu and Martinez caught up in feud
  • Inter want to sell midfielder amid Galatasaray links
  • Capello warns the club not to make a hasty decision
