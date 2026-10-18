Getty Images Sport
Rodri issues defensive warning despite scoring first Barcelona goal in Real Betis thrashing
Goalscorer calls for defensive focus
Barcelona continued their sensational start to the campaign under Hansi Flick, securing their eleventh consecutive victory of the season against Betis. Despite a dominant offensive showing featuring five different goalscorers—Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo—the Blaugrana were temporarily tested by goals from Valentín Gomez and Abde Ezzalzouli, exposing some lingering vulnerabilities in their defensive transitions before they ran away with the game in the second half.
Rodri pointed out the need for greater defensive solidity if Barcelona are to truly dominate on all fronts this season. "The team is showing its attacking potential, but we're conceding quite a bit. That's where the improvement might come from," he said, as quoted by SPORT.
- Getty Images Sport
Grounded hero breaks Blaugrana duck
Rodri was central to the success, netting his first goal in Blaugrana colours to restore the lead during a pivotal moment of the match. Despite the breakthrough and subsequent celebrations, the Spaniard remained remarkably grounded. Reflecting on the hard-fought result, the midfielder emphasized both the difficulty of the match and the relief his strike provided.
"Very happy and pleased with the victory. This is one of the most difficult grounds in the league. They are in a good moment and have played a great game. I'm happy for my goal, which gave us peace of mind at the moment when we were at our worst," the midfielder explained.
Rodri backs referee amid VAR chaos
The game was not without its controversies, as several major incidents required VAR intervention, including a disallowed goal for Giovani Lo Celso and a red card for the hosts. Crucial turning points included a disallowed goal from Giovani Lo Celso and a red card issued to the host team, both of which dramatically shifted the game's momentum and fueled heated debate on the pitch. Rodri offered his perspective on the refereeing decisions that shaped the second half.
"The handball was quite unnatural. That's why it was disallowed. Respect the referees' decisions. I didn't see the red card play," Rodri noted.
- AFP
The midfielder slams 'difficult' La Cartuja pitch
Following the match at La Cartuja, Rodri expressed clear frustration with the condition of the playing surface, pointing out that the substandard turf disrupted his team's signature passing rhythm. Although the midfielder refused to use the grass as a formal excuse for their performance, he emphasized that the uneven pitch undeniably hindered their trademark ball circulation and fluid build-up play.
"I don't usually talk about the pitches, but today it was difficult to play. It made our circulation difficult. Don't make any excuses. We were able to control the game better at some point, but it's true that the pitch was not good," he remarked.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting