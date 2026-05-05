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Robinho Jr demanding public Neymar apology after Santos training fight
Clash of the generations
The incident occurred during a session for players who did not feature in the 1-1 Serie A draw against Palmeiras on Saturday. Neymar reportedly reacted aggressively after being dribbled past by the 18-year-old, leading the veteran attacker to trip his team-mate in frustration. Team-mates were forced to intervene as the pair engaged in a heated argument, which has now led to a formal notification being sent to the club's management.
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Demand for formality
While Neymar reached out privately to his teammate and his mother, Robinho Jr’s camp insists that a private gesture is insufficient. ESPN Brasil reports that they have demanded a formal public apology and want the club to take a strong, official stance on the episode. Santos management was reportedly caught off guard by this demand, especially as both players had shared a seemingly friendly conversation during Monday morning's training session.
Legal and contractual fallout
The formal notification has fueled speculation regarding Robinho Jr's future, with ESPN sources suggesting the move could be an attempt to seek contract termination through legal channels. While his representatives vehemently deny this, another possibility being discussed is a loan move to secure more playing time for the young striker. Neymar, meanwhile, has no intention of commenting publicly on the matter despite the pressure from the youngster's camp.
- AFP
Sudamericana test looms
Santos must quickly shift their focus to continental action as they prepare to face Deportivo Recoleta in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana this Tuesday. Coach Cuca faces the difficult task of maintaining squad harmony amidst the external noise and the potential for internal divisions following this high-profile rift. With a demanding schedule ahead, including fixtures against Red Bull Bragantino and Coritiba, the club must resolve the situation to prevent their season from derailing.