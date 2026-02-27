'You don't understand it at all!' - Robin van Persie defends 'extraordinary' Raheem Sterling from 'inappropriate' criticism after dismal Feyenoord debut

Van Persie emphasised the need for patience given Sterling's recent history of being frozen out at Stamford Bridge. "I thought it was misplaced. If you look at the context, where he's coming from and what he's already accomplished, he hasn't had any team training for months," the Feyenoord boss said. "I understand there are expectations. What he's done is extraordinary. He's an absolute top player who's won almost everything. To then criticize him like that based on half an hour... I think that's completely misplaced. You really don't understand it at all."

When pressed on when it would be fair to evaluate the England international, Van Persie suggested a much longer grace period than a single substitute appearance. He believes that the external noise is premature and fails to account for the physical demands of transitioning back into professional matches after a long hiatus.

"It's always allowed, but I would say it's better when we are six to eight weeks further along," Van Persie argued. "If you then find that he isn't delivering and you can back up that opinion, then I say: okay you have a point. But throwing out such strong opinions on the basis of half an hour, I think that's inappropriate."