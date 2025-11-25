Roberto Martinez launches passionate defence of 'hungry' Cristiano Ronaldo's place in Portugal national team

Appearing as a guest analyst on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Martinez spoke at length about Ronaldo and why he remains an important asset for Portugal, even at an age when most players are long retired.He will be 41 by the time the World Cup comes around and has a contract with Al-Nassr that runs until after his 42nd birthday in 2027.

"Obviously, everybody has an opinion [on Ronaldo]," Martinez said. "What I've been seeing is that, when we win and Cristiano scores the goal or two goals, the question in the press is, 'What are you going to do when Cristiano is not there? The team depends on Cristiano too much.' When Cristiano doesn't score, it's 'How are you going to win when you've got a 40-year-old in the team?'

"For us, it's easier than that. He plays because he's scored 25 goals in the last 30 games. His record is incredible. When he walks into the training camp, he's an example of professionalism, looking after himself, and using every day to become better. Then it's that pride of playing for the national team. He's the only [male] player in the world, in history, to play 227 [international] games.

"There are aspects that go down to the behaviour now. Nobody has anything given in international football. Every player has got an incredible competitive edge and what Cristiano brings alongside goalscoring – he's changed as a player, he's not the 18, 19-year-old winger that we saw – is his attitude and hungry feeling for the national team. So, while he has that, he's an incredible source of contagious positivity in the dressing room."