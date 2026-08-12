Roberto Martinez holds shock talks to become Netherlands manager as the KNVB is ready to break a five-decade tradition

Meanwhie, Slot was in negotiations to take over the national team of his homeland but withdrew from the race. Some reports suggested Slot had turned down the opportunity because of potential salary and contract length, but the 47-year-old has released a statement revealing the true reason for his decision.

"Over the past few weeks, and particularly the past few days, various reports have appeared regarding the vacancy at the Dutch national team, suggesting that I had withdrawn from the process after lengthy negotiations, including regarding salary and contract duration. That speculation is incorrect. We simply never reached that stage of the talks. At this stage of my career, I prefer to see myself on the training pitch with my players every day. Something that is simply not possible in the same way with a national team."