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Would Roberto De Zerbi be Tottenham boss in the Championship? Bold statement from new Spurs manager amid Premier League relegation battle
Commitment beyond the Premier League
Speaking to Tottenham's official website in his first interview, De Zerbi issued a defiant message regarding his long-term future at the club. As Spurs gear up for a desperate survival scrap in the final seven games of the season, the manager addressed the worst-case scenario. Despite arriving under the most difficult of circumstances, he emphasised his absolute loyalty to the project, effectively ending any speculation that he might activate an exit clause. Setting the record straight regarding the prospect of relegation, he declared: “I signed five years of contract because, for me, it's a big challenge and I will be the coach of Tottenham next season, no matter what.”
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Tactical identity sacrificed for points
While renowned for the intricate style that revolutionised Brighton & Hove Albion, the new boss insists that his aesthetic approach must take a back seat to the harsh reality of a relegation battle. With a crucial trip to Sunderland looming on April 12, the focus has shifted entirely toward results. He admitted that survival trumps the beauty of build-up play right now. “It's not the right moment to speak about my philosophy for football,” he explained. “I’m here now at the end of the season because we have to win the games. In football, the style of play, the tactical disposition are important. There is a mentality and I would like to help the players to reach the best mentality we can show.”
Building from the back to maximise talent
Despite his pragmatism regarding the current predicament, the Italian offered a glimpse into how he expects his side to function in transition. Demanding total commitment at both ends of the pitch, he detailed his expectations for the team's collective work rate: “I love keeping the ball, I love possession, I love great chances to score, but at the same time, I love 11 defenders when we have not the ball, because in this time of football, we have to attack with 11 players, with the goalkeeper as well, and we have to defend with 11 players when the ball is not for us.”
Relying on the squad's inherent ability, he noted: “In this moment, we have no time to work too much on more principles, but we have to know what we have to do on the pitch. We have to have a good organisation, with the ball, without the ball. We have to consider the qualities of the players. We are lucky - I am lucky - because I have big players with big talent and my work is to help the players to show their qualities.”
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What next for Tottenham?
The reality of Tottenham's situation is stark. The club sit 17th in the Premier League table on 30 points, hovering a precarious one point above West Ham United in the relegation zone. De Zerbi’s tenure begins with a trip to Sunderlandon April 12, followed by a home clash against his former employers, Brighton. The run-in includes absolute must-win fixtures against basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 25 and 15th-placed Leeds United on May 11. However, Spurs will also have to navigate difficult away tests against high-flying Aston Villa and Chelsea before concluding their campaign at home to Everton on May 24. With their top-flight status hanging by a thread, every single point will be crucial.