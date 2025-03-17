Robert Lewandowski salary: How much does Barcelona star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Everything you need to know about veteran striker Robert Lewandowski's salary at Barcelona

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has been instrumental for the Catalan side ever since his transfer from Bayern Munich in 2022.

Despite his age, Lewandowski continues to shine in La Liga and although he is not scoring at the same rate as he did at Bayern, his numbers are still astonishing.

The Barca management has rewarded him generously with a high salary, making him the top earner in the current squad, but exactly how much does the Polish striker earn playing for Barcelona?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross