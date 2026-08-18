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Robbie Williams fulfills childhood dream as Port Vale and Panini launch exclusive 'shiny' sticker
Robbie Williams gets his own Panini 'shiny'
Port Vale has partnered with Panini to release an exclusive sticker featuring global superstar Robbie Williams. The collectable marks the first home game since the singer officially became a sponsor of his boyhood club this summer.
The bespoke "shiny" sticker celebrates the unique relationship between the two iconic Stoke-on-Trent names. Supporters will have their first opportunity to claim the item ahead of Saturday's match.
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Fulfilling a childhood dream
Katie Gritt, Head of Sport Marketing at Panini, revealed the project ticks off a major personal goal for the singer. "We are delighted to bring this limited-edition Port Vale x Robbie Williams Panini sticker to Vale fans!" Gritt said. "To be able to collaborate with the club and with Robbie in this way, fulfilling a childhood dream of Robbie’s to be a Panini shiny, is the perfect way to celebrate Robbie’s sponsorship of Port Vale’s kit this season!"
Port Vale’s Head of Content and Media Operations, Dan Townley, highlighted the club's ongoing relationship with the brand following last season's 150th-anniversary release. "We are proud to once again be working closely with the team at Panini to create another exclusive collectable," he added. "We’re delighted to be able to celebrate a very special club partnership in such a unique way. and we’re hoping fans love the sticker as much as we do."
Deepening ties with the club
Williams significantly increased his backing of Port Vale ahead of the current campaign. His initials now feature prominently on the front of the club's playing shirts and the sleeves of their training wear. Beyond kit sponsorship, the lifelong fan has stepped up his off-pitch commitments. He was recently named the first-ever ambassador for the club's charitable arm, the Port Vale Foundation.
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Tranmere Rovers await
Supporters can acquire the limited-edition sticker from the Panini stand in the Holdcroft Motors Fanzone this Saturday. The release coincides with Port Vale's upcoming home fixture against Tranmere Rovers.
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