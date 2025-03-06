'You have the right to run it any way you want' - Ex-Man Utd & USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard DEFENDS Glazer family's ownership of Red Devils amid 'one-sided' fan criticism
Former Manchester United goalkeeper has defended the Glazer family's ownership of the Red Devils despite the open criticism from fans over the years.
- Glazers' criticism at Man Utd continues
- INEOS sorting financial mess at Old Trafford
- Howard defends Glazer family from criticism