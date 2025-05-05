Ricardo Pepi salary: How much does USMNT star earn per week and annually at PSV?

Everything you need to know about Ricardo Pepi's salary details playing for PSV

USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi is currently starring for Dutch giants PSV in the Eredivisie. Having previously played for Augsburg and on loan for Groningen, Pepi made a permanent move to the Netherlands in 2023 with PSV.

Since his arrival, Pepi has become a regular in the first team, scoring important and clutch goals for the Dutch side.

The talented forward recently signed a new contract with PSV, keeping him at the club until 2030, along with a substantial salary.

Article continues below

Pepi currently ranks as one of the top earners at the club ,but how much exactly does the American striker earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross