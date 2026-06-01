'It's about seeing the reality' - Ricardo Pepi shows playmaking skill, Christian Pulisic breaks goal drought and vibes rise: Winners and losers from USMNT's win over Senegal

CHARLOTTE -- Shortly after the U.S. Men's National Team's 3-2 win over Senegal, manager Mauricio Pochettino rattled off three games: Paraguay, Uruguay, and this one. Those were the three that he is able to look at with a smile. Those are the three that saw the USMNT play in the way he pushes them to play.

"I think that we are conscious now about things we need to improve, things that we have been talking about for nearly one and a half years," Pochettino said. "I think now, it's about seeing the reality. When you talk, talk, and talk, sometimes it's difficult to accept what you are telling. Today is a good point. We saw that commitment from everyone here and, if we have that attitude and commitment, we have the players with that enormous talent, but the most important thing is to keep improving."

"In different games, the problem? We were the problem," he said. "Not being in the right place with the right commitment and with the right attitude. [It's about] being a group, a very solid group, and being all together like we showed today."

It was a good time to show it. With Sunday’s victory, the USMNT kicked their World Cup prep into overdrive. After a whirlwind week of New York media events and hot training days in the Atlanta sun, they arrived in Charlotte with a point to prove. They played like a team determined to show they were the version that found rhythm against Paraguay and Uruguay in the fall, not the one that struggled to find much of anything against Belgium and Portugal.

Those games feel distant now. Sunday wasn't perfect, just as those performances weren't all bad. There were plenty of positives and individual displays worthy of praise, but there were also hiccups that Pochettino and his staff will surely target in the days ahead. In that sense, this was about as useful as a World Cup tune-up can be: a game that boosted confidence while still leaving plenty to clean up.

That will happen internally. Externally, the vibes will be higher. Multiple players talked about the home atmosphere and how it provided a lift. That will continue, they hope, at the World Cup. It's more likely to happen, of course, if the team plays well. That happened Sunday.

"For the fans who really believe in us, that is the good thing with the victory," Pochettino said. "For us, it's important to always win, but it's important for the environment to trust a little bit. After the last two games, if you win a game, you're at the top. If you lose a game? No. It's about trying to find that balance right to the official competition, the World Cup, with good feelings."

The feelings are good for the USMNT as they head into the second week of what they hope will be a marathon summer.

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