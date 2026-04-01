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Ryan Tolmich

Ricardo Pepi and Gio Reyna questions grow as Auston Trusty seizes chance: USMNT Stock Up, Stock Down after a disappointing March camp

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World Cup

Ricardo Pepi’s role is suddenly unclear, while Auston Trusty headlines a group that took their chance in a telling March window.

ATLANTA -- Through Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure, we still don’t really know what the U.S. men’s national team is. Or maybe we do. What we’ve seen over the past year might be exactly who they are: good, but not great. Talented, but not decisive. A team capable of hanging with the best, but not one you trust to deliver when it matters most.

There were positives in the losses to Belgium and Portugal - Pochettino said as much.

"Frustration? No," he said. "It's good to have this type of game when you are building something. It's not only that you need to tell the guys that this is going to happen if we don't do this or that. It's important that, after the experience that you are living, when you feel that the opponent is really good...I think that is a thing that you start to experience. To have that experience and to live that inside the pitch, I think that's a massive lesson for us."

At times, the U.S. did play. The margins weren’t massive, and the scorelines flattered the opposition a bit. But results are results, and those aren’t up for debate.

So where does that leave this team? With more questions than answers. Few players truly solidified their roles this camp, while others may have taken a step back. Center back remains unsettled. The midfield picture is still murky. And with the World Cup fast approaching, clarity is running out of time to arrive.

With that in mind, GOAL breaks down whose stock rose this window -  and whose took a hit.

  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock up: Auston Trusty

    Trusty just needed an opportunity - and he finally got one. He started in the win over Uruguay, his first cap since the Nations League match against Grenada, and made it count.

    He carried that momentum into the Portugal game, too. Alongside Chris Richards, Trusty was proactive and composed, snuffing out danger before it developed. Could he have done more on the goal? Maybe - but that was a collective breakdown, not one moment. There was a brief scare late, too, as he appeared to take a knock.

    Still, at this point, it feels like Trusty has done enough to lock in a World Cup spot. The next question is whether he can push into the starting XI.

    "I think now they know that it's going to be a competition," Pochettino said about deciding his roster. "They know that we are going to see every single week, every single game, and we are going to assess one year and a half or more, and we are going to make the decision."

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  • Miles Robinson, USMNTGetty Images

    Stock down: Miles Robinson

    Robinson may have been spared some of the spotlight given the scorelines, but the reality is harsher: the timing of his injury couldn’t have been worse.

    With Trusty’s rise, Robinson now looks like the odd man out. Behind Trusty, Richards, Tim Ream, and Mark McKenzie, he may sit fifth on the depth chart - and that’s a dangerous place to be.

    Add in positional flexibility questions - whether Mauricio Pochettino values options like Joe Scally, Tanner Tessmann, or even others as hybrid cover - and the path gets even narrower. If roster decisions get tight, Robinson could find himself on the bubble through little fault of his own.

    It's worth noting that a severe injury also saw Robinson ruled out of the 2022 squad, a setback that he reflected on in a recent interview with GOAL. 

    "It was sad," he said in November. "It was a moment where so much was going on in my life. It was a lot to even think of or fathom happening all at once. It was just one of those moments where you go, 'Damn'. I knew it right away. I knew I wouldn't be able to play at the World Cup, and it was just from a normal kind of emotion that happens to everyone. 

    "Then, you have to just be like 'Okay, there's too much to be grateful for'. I can't complain. In reality, that's what I stand on. Whatever conflicts there are in my life, there's too much for me to be grateful for to let this stop me."

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock up: Johnny Cardoso

    Was 45 minutes enough to change the narrative around Johnny Cardoso? It might have been.

    In that cameo, Cardoso looked calmer and more composed than he ever has in a U.S. shirt. His presence brought balance - steady on the ball, intelligent defensively - and the drop-off after he exited was noticeable. Despite his club success at Atletico Madrid, Cardoso knows he still has a lot to show on the national team level. 

    "I would say that I always need to prove myself," he said. "For me, it's always good to have this mentality. Of course, I'm ready for it. I'm ready to live the World Cup, but I know that depends on what I show on the pitch."

    At the very least, his performance Saturday reinforced what his supporters have long argued: there’s a version of Cardoso that raises this team’s ceiling. And if he can consistently tap into that level, he becomes far more than just a depth option.

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  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock down: Gio Reyna

    Gio Reyna came into camp needing minutes. He got 31 in two matches. That says plenty.

    If Pochettino truly views him as a difference-maker, you’d expect him to be used to change games. Instead, Reyna felt like an afterthought, with Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Malik Tillman - all roster locks - taking priority.

    With Brenden Aaronson and Diego Luna also in the mix, Reyna’s standing is as unclear as ever. And at this stage, uncertainty isn’t a great sign.

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock up: Patrick Agyemang

    Agyemang arrived as the fourth-choice striker. He may still be - but he made that conversation a lot more complicated.

    The Derby County forward was the only true No. 9 to score this camp, finishing well against Belgium. Against Portugal, he followed it up with a lively, physical performance that unsettled the defense in ways few others managed.

    His profile - size, speed, growing confidence - is easy to see. And against top opposition, those tools matter. There’s now a very real case for him to be on the plane.

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock down: Ricardo Pepi

    While Agyemang got his chance, Pepi didn’t - and that’s the story.

    The PSV striker entered camp seemingly ahead in the pecking order, closer to pushing Folarin Balogun than looking over his shoulder. Now, he appears pulled back into the pack alongside Agyemang and Haji Wright.

    It’s not for lack of effort. Pepi’s pressing directly led to Agyemang’s goal - the kind of moment coaches usually value. But when Pochettino opted to use Pulisic up top before turning to Balogun and Agyemang, the message was clear enough.

    For Pepi, that has to sting.